Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 163,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,078. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

