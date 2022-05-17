Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (ABT, ADGI, ADSK, AEO, AFRM, AGIO, ALBO, ALGT, ALO, ALV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 17th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $440.00 to $335.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $79.00 to $50.00. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC to $33.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($141.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $106.00 to $94.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $150.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $8.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($65.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($63.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $5.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00. Craig Hallum currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $14.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $74.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $7.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $12.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $10.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $6.00. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $19.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €52.00 ($54.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $8.70. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.50.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($118.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($119.79) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($21.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $630.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $0.50.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 129 ($1.59). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $140.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $100.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($44.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $48.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital to $14.00. Chardan Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.10. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $2.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $64.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($14.48) to GBX 1,225 ($15.10). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $6.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $31.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 167 to CHF 179.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($21.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $121.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.50 ($17.19) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €24.50 ($25.52) to €23.50 ($24.48).

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $46.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $305.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $205.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($72.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.00.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research to $160.00. Pivotal Research currently has a na rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €130.60 ($136.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $487.00 to $440.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $23.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $96.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $120.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $200.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $5.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $13.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $128.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $68.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $1.30.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $1.30. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $610.00 to $729.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $11.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $220.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush to $0.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $0.75. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $7.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €40.00 ($41.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $7.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $15.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08).

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $33.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $5.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $33.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $55.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $29.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $280.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $22.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $185.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by MKM Partners to $180.00. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $185.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $180.00 to $145.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $400.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $202.00.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $142.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($46.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €51.00 ($53.13) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $5.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $14.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $15.00.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $5.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $6.50.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $91.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $120.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $31.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $141.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $23.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $155.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $38.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €41.00 ($42.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $57.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

