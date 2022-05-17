Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (ABT, ADGI, ADSK, AEO, AFRM, AGIO, ALBO, ALGT, ALO, ALV)

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 17th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $440.00 to $335.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $79.00 to $50.00. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC to $33.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £115 ($141.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $106.00 to $94.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $150.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $8.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($65.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($63.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $5.00.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $5.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00. Craig Hallum currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $14.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $74.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $7.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $12.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $10.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $6.00. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $19.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €52.00 ($54.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $8.70. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.50.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($118.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($119.79) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($21.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $630.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $0.50.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 129 ($1.59). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $140.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $100.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($44.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $48.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital to $14.00. Chardan Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.10. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $2.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $64.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($14.48) to GBX 1,225 ($15.10). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $6.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $31.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 167 to CHF 179.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($21.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($27.08) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $121.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($66.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.50 ($17.19) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €24.50 ($25.52) to €23.50 ($24.48).

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $46.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $305.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $205.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($72.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.00.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research to $160.00. Pivotal Research currently has a na rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €130.60 ($136.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $487.00 to $440.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $23.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $96.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $120.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $200.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $5.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $13.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $128.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $68.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $1.30.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $1.30. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $610.00 to $729.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $11.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $9.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $220.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush to $0.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $0.75. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $7.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($26.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €40.00 ($41.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $7.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $15.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08).

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $33.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $5.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $33.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $55.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $29.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $280.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $22.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $185.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by MKM Partners to $180.00. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $185.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $180.00 to $145.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $400.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $202.00.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $142.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($46.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €51.00 ($53.13) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $5.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $14.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $15.00.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $5.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $6.50.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $91.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $120.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $31.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $141.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $23.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $155.00. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $38.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €41.00 ($42.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $57.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

