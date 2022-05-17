Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT Raised to €43.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBKDY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 98,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

