ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.
ESAB stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.
About ESAB (Get Rating)
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
