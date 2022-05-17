Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,508.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $32.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
