Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

WTRG opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

