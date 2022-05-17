Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $283.42 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

