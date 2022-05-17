Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $338.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $352.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.00.

NYSE ESS opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $283.42 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.05.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

