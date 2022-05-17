Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $258.00 at Societe Generale

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale to $258.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.29.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $235.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.54 and a 200-day moving average of $307.00. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.