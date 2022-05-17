Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE ETD opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $31.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

