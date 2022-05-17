Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,304. Etsy has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $22,554,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.