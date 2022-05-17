Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Update

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ EUCR remained flat at $$9.88 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,476.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 379.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

