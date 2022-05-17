EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

EDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) by 5,191.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

