Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $103.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.45.

EUXTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. Euronext has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

