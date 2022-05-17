European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$28.87 million during the quarter.
