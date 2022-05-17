Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 434.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 344.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

