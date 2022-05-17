Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.