Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.43 ($33.78).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €25.51 ($26.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.05. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.