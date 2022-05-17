Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.43 ($33.78).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.49 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.51 ($26.57). 357,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.99 and its 200-day moving average is €27.05. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

