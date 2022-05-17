Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($44.79) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.96) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

ETR EVT traded up €2.83 ($2.95) on Tuesday, hitting €24.24 ($25.25). 288,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($21.08) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($47.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.