Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$34.82 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

