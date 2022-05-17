Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.86.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$2.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

