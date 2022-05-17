Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

EXEL opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

