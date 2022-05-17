Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Exicure alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 649.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.