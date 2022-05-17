Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,695,200. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 229,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,517. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

