Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of EXROF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.51.
Exro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
