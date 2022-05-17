Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

