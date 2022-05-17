EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.54 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

