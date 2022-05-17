F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.
FSTX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,571. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.
About F-star Therapeutics
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
