F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.