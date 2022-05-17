F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.
FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
F45 Training stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.