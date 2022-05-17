FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.14. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.