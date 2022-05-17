Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc stock opened at 153.25 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of 144.88 and a twelve month high of 260.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.