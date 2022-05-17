Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMAO. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

