Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSRD opened at $0.62 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27.

Get Fast Radius alerts:

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fast Radius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fast RFast Radius,adius, Inc offers additive manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing, and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric, and metal manufacturing services. Additionally, it provides CNC machining, injection and cast urethane molding, and reverse engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Radius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Radius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.