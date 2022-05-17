Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a na rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:FSRD opened at $0.62 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27.
Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.
Fast Radius Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fast Radius, Inc offers additive manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing, and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric, and metal manufacturing services. Additionally, it provides CNC machining, injection and cast urethane molding, and reverse engineering services.
