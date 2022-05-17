FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. Equities analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

