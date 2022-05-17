Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

FATH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

