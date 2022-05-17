Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FATH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

