Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at UBS Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FURCF stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

