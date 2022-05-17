FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 942 ($11.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,001.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,075.30. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800 ($9.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($17.01).

Get FDM Group alerts:

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($39,510.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.67) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

About FDM Group (Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.