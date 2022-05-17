FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Critical Contrast

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FedNat and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -46.44% -147.64% -7.18% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FedNat and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $245.55 million 0.02 -$103.10 million ($6.59) -0.05 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.48 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.49

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FedNat. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FedNat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FedNat and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FG Financial Group beats FedNat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

