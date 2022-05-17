Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $66,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

