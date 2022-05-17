Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

