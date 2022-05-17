Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Cut to €27.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.50) to €34.00 ($35.42) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,704. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

