FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FFBW in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

