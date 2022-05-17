FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FGI. Northland Securities began coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

