Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

FNF stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

