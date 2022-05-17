Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on FNF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.
FNF opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
