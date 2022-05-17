Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 678,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,662. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $186.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

