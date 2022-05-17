Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 224,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
