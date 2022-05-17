Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FITB opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.