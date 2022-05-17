Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

