Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 173,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,994.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,623,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

